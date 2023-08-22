MISSING: Candice Najera, 39

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing adult.

Candice Najera was last seen in the 1700 block of Belle Terrace in Bakersfield on August 13, 2023. She is considered at-risk due to never having been reported missing before and having a medical condition.

Najera is described as a 39-year-old Hispanic female standing 5'2" and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress.

Anyone with information on Candice Najera's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.