Missing juvenile found safe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: BPD reported a missing teen was found safe in the morning on Nov. 21.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to KCSO, 13-year-old Carlos Rivera-Diaz was last seen on November 21st in the 600 block of Monterrey Street in Bakersfield.

He is described as hispanic, standing 5'05" tall, and weighing about 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, beige pants and black Vans.

If anyone has information regarding Vest’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00142583.