MISSING: Chanthea Phai, 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man who is at risk due to medical conditions.

Chanthea Phai was last seen in the 3800 block of Paseo Airosa at approximately 9 a.m. He is unable to communicate and unfamiliar with the area.

The 36-year-old Phai is described as an Asian man standing 5’3” tall and weighing about 130 lbs. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a target logo, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111