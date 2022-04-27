MISSING: Christian Gonzalez, 44

Watch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing at-risk adult. Christian Gonzalez, 44, was last seen at about 4 a.m. April 26th, 2022, in the 1400 block of Monica Street in Bakersfield. Gonzalez is Hispanic, 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds with brown eyes and is bald. Gonzalez is known to drive a white 2013 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab.

If anyone has information their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.

