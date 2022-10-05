MISSING: Christina Villalobos, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

Christina Villalobos was last seen on October 2nd at approximately 5:00 p.m., in the 1200 block of University Avenue. Villalobos is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away and a medical condition.

The 15-year-old is described as Hispanic, standing 5’ 9” tall and weighing about120 lbs. Villalobos has brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Villalobos’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.