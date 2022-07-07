MISSING: Courtney Mellies-Wilson, 15

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding missing 15-year-old girl Courtney Mellies-Wilson.

Mellies-Wilson was last seen by family on June 27th, 2022.

She is described as White girl, 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Mellies-Wilson has Playboy bunny tattoo on her right hand.

She last seen wearing a white knit crop-top shirt, black baggy sweatpants, and white slip-on style Vans shoes.

If anyone has information regarding Mellies-Wilson’s whereabouts, they should call at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Reference case 2022-00076271.