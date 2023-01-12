MISSING: Cyrus Esch, 15, and September Merati, 15

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) is asking for help finding two missing teenagers from Ridgecrest.

Cyrus Esch, 15, was last seen near the Burger King on North China Lake Boulevard on Tues, Jan 10. September Merati, 15, was last seen near West Ridgecrest Boulevard on the same day. According to the RPD, the two may be together.

Those with any information on the missing teens should contact the RPD at (760) 499-5000. For more information, visit the RPD's Facebook page.