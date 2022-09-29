MISSING: Derick Gage, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teen.

Derick Gage was last seen on September 24th at around 7:00 p.m., in the 3500 block of Stine Road. Gage is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

The 16-year-old is described as standing 5’03” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Gage has brown hair, and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing black prescription glasses, black hat, white shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Gage’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.