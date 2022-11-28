MISSING: Derreck Austin, 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing man considered at risk.

Derreck Austin, 24, was last seen near the 6000 block of Chandler Lane on Saturday, November 26th. He is described as White with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Austin was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and tan jogger pants with white Reebok shoes.

According to the BPD, Austin is considered at risk due to a mental condition. It is also the first time he has gone missing.

Anyone with information on Austin's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.