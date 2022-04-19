MISSING: Destiny Koch-Sipe, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away.

Destiny Koch-Sipe was last seen at about 10:15 a.m. on April 15, 2022, in the 9100 block of Seahurst Court. Koch- Sipe is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Koch-Sipe is described as a white girl, 16-years-old, 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has gold ring in her right nostril.

Koch-Sipe was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts with a blue stripe, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Koch- Sipe’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.