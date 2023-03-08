MISSING: Destiny Perez, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing runaway teen.

Destiny Perez was last seen on February 26, 2023 at approximately 7:00 pm in the 1000 block of Lake Street in Bakersfield. Perez is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Destiny Perez is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female standing 5'3" tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. Perez has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white Polo logo, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Perez' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.