MISSING: Dwayne Johnson Jr., 12

Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help finding a missing at-risk runaway boy, Dwayne Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr., 12, was last seen at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31st in the 600 block of 28th Street. He is considered at-risk due to his age.

Johnson Jr. is described as a 12-year-old boy, 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a Drillers logo and blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson Jr.’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

