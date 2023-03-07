Watch Now
MISSING: Dylin Diaz, 15

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teen.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 07, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teen.

Dylin Diaz was last seen around midnight on March 7 in the area of Pacheco Road and South H Street. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Diaz is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female standing 5'3" tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black clothing and blue sandals.

Anyone with any information regarding Diaz' whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.

