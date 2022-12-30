Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Emilee Escalante, 16

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk teen runaway.
Emilee Escalante, 16
23ABC
Emilee Escalante, 16
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 01:23:13-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing runaway.

Emilee Escalante was last seen on December 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to her age and being a first time runaway.

Escalante is described as a Hispanic female standing 5'0" and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information about Escalante's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database