MISSING: Ethan Hernandez, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teenager.

Ethan Hernandez, 13, was last seen on February 14 in the 200 block of Olive Street in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to this being the first time he's been reported missing.

Hernandez is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic male standing 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ethan Hernandez is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.