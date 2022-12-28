Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Faith Makayla Turner, 16

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a first time runaway teen.
Faith Makayla Turner, 16
23ABC
Faith Makayla Turner, 16
Posted at 10:50 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 01:50:34-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk runaway teen. Faith Makayla Turner was last seen on December 27, 2022 in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue.

Turner is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Turner is described as a Black female, 16 years of age, standing 5'01" tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Turner's whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database