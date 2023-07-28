MISSING: George Townsend, 75

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing elderly man who is considered to be "at-risk."

George Townsend, 75, was last seen in the Bodfish area around 6:40 a.m. on Fri, July 28.

Townsend is described as being White. He is approximately five foot 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Townsend was last seen wearing blue jeans with suspenders and a wide-brim hat. It is unknown what color shirt he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Townsend's whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

