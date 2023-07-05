Watch Now
MISSING: Gideon Reeves, 11

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child last seen in Boron.
gideon reeves, 11
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 04, 2023
BORON, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

Gideon Reeves was last seen on July 4th around 4:00 pm in Boron, California. He is described as an 11-year-old boy standing 4'3" with a thin build, brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and green shoes with Minecraft logos on them.

Anyone with information on Gideon Reeve's whereabouts is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.

