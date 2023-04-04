MISSING: Gregorio Fierro, 52

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing man who is considered to be at-risk.

Gregorio Fierro, 52, was last seen around the 18000 block of Highway 178 near Paul's Place in Weldon at 10:42 p.m. on Mon, April 3. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, according to the BPD.

Fierro is described as Hispanic. He is approximately five foot nine inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Fierro was last seen wearing a black coat with blue pants and a blue scarf worn around his waist.

Anyone with information on Fierro's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

