MISSING: Haley Alford, 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk young adult.

Haley Alford, 20, was last seen on February 1 in the 2600 block of Fremont Street in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to diminished mental capacity.

Alford is described as a white female standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt with black designs, multicolored pants, black shoes with pink laces, and a black Raiders hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haley Alford is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.