MISSING: Hannah Delbiaggo, 23

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 18:14:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for two years.

Hannah Delbiaggo was last seen 2 years ago by family. At the time of her disappearance, the 23-year-old was described as standing 5' 8" tall and weighing about 150 lbs. Delbiaggo has blonde hair and brown eyes and has an infinity symbol on her forearm.

If anyone has information regarding Delbiaggo’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2022-00067291

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database