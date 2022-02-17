Missing hiker from Frazier Park area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing hiker. They were contacted by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16 for Gab Song, a 72-year-old Korean man, that went missing during a hike.

KCSO Patrol Deputies were sent to search Frazier Park and found the Song’s car near a trailhead in the Mount Pinos area.

They did not find Song himself but did send out KCSO’s Search and Rescue Unit along with units from Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Three Search and Rescue teams, two helicopters, multiple snow rescue cars and ground personnel were used in the search, but the missing hiker was not found.

The search will continue tomorrow.

Anyone having information regarding the missing hiker, is being asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at: (661) 861-3110.