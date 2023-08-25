MISSING: Holly Westervelt, 41

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who is considered to be "at-risk."

Holly Westervelt, 41, was last seen in East Bakersfield near Kern Medical Center on Mount Vernon Avenue on Thurs, Aug 14. According to the BPD, she is considered to be at-risk "due to mental health conditions."

Westervelt is described as being White. She is approximately five feet and five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. Westervelt was last seen wearing a grey sweater with blue denim capri pants, peach flip-flop shoes, and a peach purse.

Anyone with information on Westervelt's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.



