MISSING: Ignacio Mendez, 87

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing elderly man.

Ignacio Mendez, 87, was last seen in East Bakersfield near South Owens Street and East Brundage Lane around 4:30 p.m. on Thurs, March 16. According to the BPD, Mendez is suffering from dementia.

Mendez is described as Hispanic. He is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mendez was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a black sweater, blue jeans, and blue Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on Mendez and his whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.