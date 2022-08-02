MISSING: Isabeau Todd, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help finding a missing at-risk teen, Isabeau Todd.

Todd was last seen after 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1st, 2022, in the 6000 block of Golden Sunset Court and is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

She is described as a 14-year-old White girl, 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blues eyes. Todd was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Todd’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.