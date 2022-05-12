MISSING: Israel Echevarria, 34

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating at-risk missing adult, Israel Echevarria.

Echevarria, 34, was last seen at 8:40 p.m. May 11th, 2022, in the 3900 block of Fairmount Street in Bakersfield. Echevarria was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Echevarria is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic person, 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Echevarria's whereabouts, call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Reference case 2022-00055473.