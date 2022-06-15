MISSING: Jacob Medina, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Jacob Medina was last seen in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street on Tuesday, June 14. Medina is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Medina is described as a Hispanic teen standing 6’ and weighing about 140 lbs. Medina has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.