MISSING: Jacob Peter Rojo, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager who is considered at risk.

Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen near the 1400 block of Hadar Road on Thursday, October 27th. He is described as Hispanic with short curly brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Rojo was last seen wearing a grey shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

Rojo is considered at risk due to his age.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.