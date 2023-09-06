MISSING: Jaime Arzarte, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing boy who is considered to be "at-risk."

Jaune Arzarte, 12, was last seen in South Bakersfield near the intersection of South H Street and White Lane on Mon, Sept 4. According to the BPD, he is considered to be at-risk because this is the first time he has been reported missing.

Arzarte is described as being Hispanic. He is approximately five foot four inches tall and 120 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes. Arzarte was last seen wearing a black shirt with black Adidas-brand jogger pants and sandals.

Anyone with information on Artzarte's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

