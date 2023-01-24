MISSING: James Cardinas Jr., 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

James Cardinas Jr. was last seen in the 1200 block of 3rd Street on Jan. 23. Cardinas is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Cardinas is a Hispanic male standing 5’11” and weighing about 110 pounds, Cardinas has brown hair, hazel eyes, a brown mustache, and braces and was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat, grey sweater, blue jeans, red and black shoes, and riding a skateboard.

Anyone with information on Cardinas’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.