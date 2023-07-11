MISSING: Ja'miyah Jones, 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk child.

Ja'miyah Jones was last seen on July 11, 2023, in the 2700 block of Villalobos Court in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time missing child.

Jones is described as a 9-year-old Black female standing 3'1" and weighing approximately 48 pounds. She has braided black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Ja'miyah Jones' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.