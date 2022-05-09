Watch
MISSING: Jasmin Lambert, 16

Missing, Jasmin Lambert, Bakersfield
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 09, 2022
2022-05-09 18:22:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Jasmin Lambert was last seen on April 30th at 2:30 P.M., in the 900 block of Flower Street. Lambert is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Lambert is described as a Black female, standing 5’2” tall, and weighing about 95 pounds. Lambert has brown curly hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, and white jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Lambert’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

