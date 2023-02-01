MISSING: Jeremiah Barraza, 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway child at risk due to age.

Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at 1100 Citadel Road, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Barraza is described as an 11-year-old Hispanic male standing 5’ tall and weighing about 70 lbs. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and black crocks.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111