Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Jeremiah Barraza, 11

Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at 1100 Citadel Road, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m.
Jeremiah Barraza, 11
23ABC News via Bakersfield Police Department
Jeremiah Barraza, 11
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:52:58-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway child at risk due to age.

Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at 1100 Citadel Road, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Barraza is described as an 11-year-old Hispanic male standing 5’ tall and weighing about 70 lbs. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and black crocks.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database