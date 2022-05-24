Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14

MISSING, Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14
23ABC News
Jeremiah Nicholas Flores was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street on May 21st. Flores is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
MISSING, Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14
Posted at 10:51 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 01:51:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jeremiah Nicholas Flores was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street on May 21st. Flores is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Flores is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male standing 5’11" and weighing about 280 lbs. Flores has dark brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweat shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database