MISSING: Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jeremiah Nicholas Flores was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street on May 21st. Flores is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Flores is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male standing 5’11" and weighing about 280 lbs. Flores has dark brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweat shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.