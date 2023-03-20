MISSING: Joanna Alcala, 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing woman who is considered at-risk.

Joanna Alcala, 29, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 2300 block of Sandpiper Road on Sat, March 18. She is considered at-risk for mental health reasons, according to the BPD.

Alcala is described as Hispanic. She is five foot nine inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Alcala was last seen wearing a black cardigan with a black shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Alcala's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.