MISSING: Jobari Lartique Douglas, 15

23ABC
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 01:10:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing runaway teen.

Jobari Lartique Douglas was last seen on July 13, 2023, in the 11400 block of Ocean Wave Drive in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Douglas is described as a 15-year-old Black male standing 5'10" and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has short black hair styled into dreadlocks and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jobari Lartique Douglas is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

