Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Alexandra Johana Bravo, 15

MISSING: Johana Bravo, 15
23ABC News
Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on July 26th. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
MISSING: Johana Bravo, 15
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 13:23:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on July 26th. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

The 15-year-old is described as a Hispanic female standing 5' 1" tall and weighing about 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top with red flowers, black shorts, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database