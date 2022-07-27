MISSING: Alexandra Johana Bravo, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on July 26th. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

The 15-year-old is described as a Hispanic female standing 5' 1" tall and weighing about 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top with red flowers, black shorts, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.