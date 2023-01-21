MISSING: Johnnie O'Neal, 82

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing person.

Johnnie O'Neal was last seen on January 20, 2023 in the 1200 block of 8th Street in Bakesfield. O'Neal is considered at-risk due to his age and medical conditions.

O'Neal is described as a Black male, 82 years of age, standing 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about O'Neil's whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.