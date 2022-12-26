MISSING: Jonathan Bustillo, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for assistance in locating an at-risk missing teen that was last seen in East Bakersfield on Sunday, Dec 25.

Jonathan Bustillo, 13, was last seen near the 1400 block of Baker Street between Pacific Street and Oregon Street. He is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He is described as being Hispanic and having black hair and brown eyes. Bustillo was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and black and yellow shoes. He's considered at risk due to his age and having no prior history of running away.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (611) 327-7111.