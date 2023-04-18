MISSING: Jorge Duenas, 40

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing adult.

Jorge Duenas was last seen on April 1 in the 4700 block of Macarena Court in Bakersfield at approximately 10:00 am. He is considered at-risk due to medical issues.

Duenas is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male standing 5'8" and weighing approximately 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, green shirt, dark-colored jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Jorge Duenas' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.