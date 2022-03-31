MISSING: Joseph Staana, 32

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing adult Joseph Staana.

Staana was released from the Central Receiving Facility on Truxton Ave on August 10, 2021. He is a 32-year-old Hispanic man standing about 5' 5" and weighing 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest that reads "She's My Main Thing Maryjane" and one on his back that says "Staana."

It is unknown what Staana was wearing at the time.

If anyone has information regarding Stanna’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040