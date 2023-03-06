Watch Now
MISSING: Joshua Hernandez, 22

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 14:20:03-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who is considered to be at risk.

Joshua Hernandez, 22, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 4300 block of Parkwood Court around 6:15 a.m. on Sun, March 5. According to the BPD, Hernandez is considered at risk.

Hernandez is described as being Hispanic. He is five foot ten inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes. Hernandez was last seen wearing an orange beanie with a dark blue jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

