MISSING: Josigha Morow, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing runaway teenager.

Josigha Morow was last seen on May 17 in the 1800 block of Lacey Street in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Morow is described as a Black male, 14 years old, standing 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants, red Vans shoes, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with any information on Josigha Morow's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.