Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Josigha Morow, 14

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk runaway teen.
josigha morow
23ABC
josigha morow
Posted at 10:13 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 01:25:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing runaway teenager.

Josigha Morow was last seen on May 17 in the 1800 block of Lacey Street in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Morow is described as a Black male, 14 years old, standing 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants, red Vans shoes, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with any information on Josigha Morow's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database