MISSING: Julie Vega, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Julie Vega was last seen in the 400 Block of Electra Avenue, on June 14, 2023, at 1:45 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Vega has a history of special needs, diabetic, and other medical complications.

Vega is described as a Hispanic female standing 4' 8" tall and weighing about 100 lbs. Vega has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on VEGA’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411). Just type the keyword “KCSO” prior to the message.