MISSING: Juliea Judson, 46

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman Juliea Judson.

Judson was last seen on June 19th. She is described as a white female standing 5' 2" tall and weighing about 120 lbs. The 46-year-old has brown hair and dead blue eyes. She also has a tattoo of a hand on her right hand and the names one her children on her inside upper arms.

It is unknown what Judson is wearing.

If anyone has information regarding Judson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2022-00073416.