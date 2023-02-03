Watch Now
MISSING: Karl Foley, 65

Posted at 2:32 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 17:32:09-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Karl Foley was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street. He is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Foley is described as a white man, 65 years old, standing 5’ 7” tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has white and black hair and brown eyes and is in a wheelchair.

Anyone with information regarding Foley’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

