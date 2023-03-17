MISSING: Karla E. Ramirez-Solis, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a runaway teenager who is considered at risk.

Karla E. Ramirez-Solis, 14, was last seen in East Bakersfield near the 200 block of Northrup Street on Thurs, March 16. Ramirez-Solis is considered at risk due to having no prior history of running away and for making suicidal statements, according to the BPD.

Ramirez-Solis is described as Hispanic. She is approximately five foot one inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ramirez-Solis and her whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.