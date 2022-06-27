Watch Now
MISSING: Keith Conner, 15

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Bakersfield teen. Keith Conner was last seen on June 20th.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 27, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Bakersfield teen. Keith Conner was last seen on June 20th.

Conner is described as a white male standing 6' 1" tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has glasses and braces. Conner was last seen wearing dark blue jeans. No additional information was provided.

If anyone has information regarding Conner’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.

