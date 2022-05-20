MISSING: Kiara Grayson, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Kiara Grayson was last seen on May 7th.

The 17-year-old Grayson is described as a Black teen standing 5'2" and weighing about 125 lbs. Grayson has brown hair and brown eyes.

Grayson was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding Grayson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2022-00053264.