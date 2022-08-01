MISSING: Krista Ray Allen, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Krista Ray Allen was seen on July 25 at 11:00 p.m., in the 7000 block of Auburn Street. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

The 17-year-old is described as 6’0” tall weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.